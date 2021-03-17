Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $144.81

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.30.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.40. 45,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,138. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.16. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

