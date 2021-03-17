Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $91.57

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist boosted their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. Research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

