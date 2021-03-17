Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target at $20.25

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $8.73 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $211.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.