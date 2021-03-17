Analysts Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $5.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $142.29. 423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $286,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,960 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,041. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

