Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). ProAssurance reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS.

PRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.