Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. National Securities started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

ORMP opened at $9.64 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

