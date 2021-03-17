Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.04 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. 897,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

