Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $22.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $26.30 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37,016.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $122.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $258.83 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 174,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 212,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,261. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

