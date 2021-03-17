Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $732.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.76 million to $769.86 million. CAE posted sales of $728.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,377,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 83.7% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,621,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,730 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

