Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $998.50 million and the highest is $1.29 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $9.93 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

