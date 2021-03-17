Analysts Anticipate Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,848,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Xperi by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Xperi by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Xperi by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,858. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

