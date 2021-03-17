Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. W&T Offshore also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

