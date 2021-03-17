Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE WST traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.17. 293,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

