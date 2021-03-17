Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,400. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

