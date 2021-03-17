Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report sales of $7.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.05 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.42 billion to $29.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,052,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,462,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

