Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.04). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,501 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $12,325,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $8,809,000.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

