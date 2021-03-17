Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $633.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.70 million and the lowest is $628.79 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $589.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG traded down $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $87.96. 297,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,385. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $92.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

