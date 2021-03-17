Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RYN. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE RYN opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after acquiring an additional 441,150 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $6,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 196.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

