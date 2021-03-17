Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kadmon also reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $733.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

