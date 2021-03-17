Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post sales of $45.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.25 million. Camden National posted sales of $43.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $181.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.79 million to $184.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.49 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Camden National stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,201. The company has a market capitalization of $707.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Camden National by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

