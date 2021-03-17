Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

