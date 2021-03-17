Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen stock opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.37 and a 200-day moving average of $235.30. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

