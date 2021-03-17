American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of American Woodmark worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

