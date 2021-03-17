American Well (AMWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMWL stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. American Well has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

