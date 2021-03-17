American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,682,000 after buying an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

American Tower stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

