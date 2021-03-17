American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of American States Water worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

