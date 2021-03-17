American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.37

Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $35.68. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 19,092 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $381.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

