American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,536 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $26,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

