American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.66% of American Financial Group worth $49,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFG stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

