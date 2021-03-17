American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

AEO stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

