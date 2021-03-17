American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Update

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNOW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 43,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,783. American Caresource has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About American Caresource
