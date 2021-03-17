American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Update

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNOW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 43,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,783. American Caresource has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

