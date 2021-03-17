American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Update

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 11th total of 4,017,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ABML opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. American Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

In other American Battery Metals news, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $46,800.00. Also, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,800.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

