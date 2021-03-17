Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Maryland Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,091.86 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,689.24 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,194.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3,187.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.