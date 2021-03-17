Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

