Amalgamated Bank Sells 285 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $236.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average is $203.73. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

