Amalgamated Bank Sells 194 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,630,000 after buying an additional 125,129 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,391,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,437,000 after buying an additional 227,299 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,786.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.15 and a 1 year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

