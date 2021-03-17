Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 513,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 437,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $190.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.