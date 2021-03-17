Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $48.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the lowest is $47.40 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $205.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

