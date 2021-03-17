Amalgamated Bank Has $3.36 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $342.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

