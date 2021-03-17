Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

ATUS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 2,691,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,333. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

