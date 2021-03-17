AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock to C$24.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$21.29, with a volume of 274635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Sunday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.29.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.