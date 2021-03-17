alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 982.3 days.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

