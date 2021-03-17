Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHC opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

