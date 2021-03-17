Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

