Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,412 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LB. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

