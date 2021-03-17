Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,470.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.66 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

