Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

