Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

APYRF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

