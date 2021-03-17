Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMOT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $53.25 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $520.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

