Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 29 ($0.38). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 28.16 ($0.37), with a volume of 72,415 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of £68.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.01.

In related news, insider Harry Rein acquired 24,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

